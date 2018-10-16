Rajon Rondo Wants to Become 1st Player to Win NBA Title with Lakers and Celtics

It may be tough for Boston Celtics fans to stomach seeing Rajon Rondo in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform, but the veteran point guard isn't letting a storied rivalry keep him from eyeing a rare feat.

"I need another ring," Rondo said Monday, per ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk. "It's simple. I want to be the first to win for the two most historic franchises that's ever put a basketball to use. So, I got one in Boston and I'd love to get one with this organization."

Rondo, of course, helped the Celtics raise banner No. 17 in 2008 while teaming up with the likes of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. Ironically enough, his lone ring came at the expense of his current team. Boston defeated Los Angeles in six games back that June.

A decade later, though, Rondo opted to sign a one-year deal with the Lakers.

The 32-year-old has fond memories of Boston, for whom he played his first nine seasons, although he holds the Purple and Gold in high regard.

"You expect certain teams, certain franchises [to be like this]," said Rondo, who has also played for Dallas, Sacramento, Chicago and New Orleans. "Obviously, playing for Boston that was probably the best experience I've had since I've [been in the league]. And now here. Obviously, all the teams I've played for, they do have great organizations, but none touch this."

While Boston fans will always have a special place in their hearts for Rondo, they certainly won't be rooting for him to help Showtime add another banner to the rafters in the Staples Center. After all, the Lakers are just one championship behind the Celtics for the most in NBA history.

