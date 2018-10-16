Tevin Coleman, Ito Smith Fantasy Outlook After Devonta Freeman Placed on IR

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that Freeman is set to undergo groin surgery but could possibly return later in the season.

That opens the opportunity for backups Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith to become fantasy assets.

Here is a look at how you should handle the Atlanta running back situation from a fantasy perspective while Freeman is unable to suit up.

Tevin Coleman

Coleman and Freeman have been an effective duo for four seasons in Atlanta. This season Coleman has registered 260 yards and one touchdown on the ground as well as 13 receptions for 105 yards and two more scores.

The 25-year-old has served as the starter during games Freeman has missed, and when Freeman is healthy, he is primarily a passing-down option due to his pass-catching ability.

Although Coleman hasn't been overly efficient as a runner over the past couple of seasons (4.0 yards per carry in 2017 and 3.7 in 2018), he has a ton of value as a fill-in starter in point-per-reception leagues due to quarterback Matt Ryan's affinity for finding him in the flats.

He also has the potential to break out as a runner at times, much like he did when he logged 107 yards on the ground against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.

For as long as Freeman is out, Coleman is a flex option at worst, and he boasts a fairly high RB2 ceiling to boot.

NFL.com's Graham Barfield did note, however, that Coleman may not dominate touches with Freeman out like he did in previous years:

Atlanta's offense is one of the most dynamic units in the entire NFL, which means fantasy players want to load up on the weapons who will receive the most volume.

With Freeman ailing, Coleman stands to get the bulk of the backfield touches due to his experience within the offense, even if Smith is a significant part of the offense as well.

If you're in one of the 8 percent of Yahoo leagues in which Coleman is available, snap him up now.

Ito Smith

Little was expected out of Smith during his rookie season, but with Freeman missing so much time, the fourth-rounder out of Southern Mississippi has carved out a niche for himself.

Although Smith's use has been somewhat erratic, it is clear that head coach Dan Quinn trusts the 5'9", 195-pounder in short-yardage situations and around the goal line.

Smith rushed for a touchdown in three straight games from Weeks 4 through 6, which suggests he will be Atlanta's top red-zone option in the backfield until Freeman comes back.

Overall, Smith has rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns while catching 10 passes for 66 yards.

JJ Zachariason of FanDuel threw his support for Smith after the news of Freeman's injury broke:

Yahoo's Brad Evans also expressed his belief that Smith could be a strong fantasy play this week against the struggling New York Giants:

The 23-year-old undoubtedly has fantasy value with Freeman out, but he is touchdown-dependent since his volume isn't quite on the same level as Coleman's.

That is to say that although Smith should be on your roster, you're rolling the dice if you decide to start him.

He may be worth a look at your flex spot in a deep league, but the probability is high that he'll score under 10 points in standard or PPR leagues if he doesn't find the end zone.

Until his role expands, it's best to keep Smith on your bench and monitor the situation, but make sure you nab him off waivers, as he's available in 91 percent of Yahoo leagues.