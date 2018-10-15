Ex-USC WR Joseph Lewis Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail After Domestic Violence Plea

October 15, 2018

Photo credit: 247Sports

Former USC receiver Joseph Lewis was sentenced to one year in jail plus five years probation after pleading no contest to domestic violence, according to TMZ Sports

The charge stems from a July arrest following a physical altercation with a woman, where Lewis allegedly "punched, scratched and strangled" the victim. He was also arrested for a separate domestic violence incident in February, which he confessed to on Monday during sentencing.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

