Porter Gustin Ruled Out for Season; Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

USC linebacker Porter Gustin will miss the remainder of the 2018 season after suffering a fractured ankle, Trojans head coach Clay Helton announced Sunday.

The senior led the team with seven sacks in six games, ranking among the best pass-rushers in the nation. He will undergo surgery in a move that ends his college career as he turns his focus to the NFL.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Gustin as one of his top 10 edge-rushers before the season. While his production at the start of the season likely saw him move up draft boards, the latest injury could be a setback.

Injuries have been a problem for the defensive end the past couple of years. Biceps and toe ailments limited him to four games in 2017, while a knee injury held him back in training camp leading into 2018.

The latest ankle issue only adds to the concerns about his durability.

With that said, 21 sacks and 32.5 tackles for loss during limited playing time across his career is hard to ignore.

Gustin's injury is significant for USC as well. The Trojans have dreams of a conference title, especially with three straight wins, but losing Gustin takes away one of the most important players on the defense.

Malik Dorton is the only other player on the roster with more than one sack this season, so he and other players face a challenge to create a pass rush without Gustin.