Soso Jamabo, Jaelan Phillips Out for Season with Head Injuries, Per Chip Kelly

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2018

UCLA running back Soso Jamabo (1) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly announced Monday that both running back Soso Jamabo and linebacker Jaelan Phillips will miss the remainder of the season due to head injuries.

Neither player was active during Saturday's 37-7 win over California, the team's first of the season.

Jamabo was injured during the previous game against Washington, while Phillips has been out the past two weeks since the loss to Colorado.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Harbaugh on Rivalry Trash Talk: 'We Could All Use a Break'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Harbaugh on Rivalry Trash Talk: 'We Could All Use a Break'

    Nick Baumgardner
    via Detroit Free Press

    UCLA's Jaelan Phillips, Soso Jamabo Out for Season with Head Injuries

    UCLA Football logo
    UCLA Football

    UCLA's Jaelan Phillips, Soso Jamabo Out for Season with Head Injuries

    Thuc Nhi Nguyen
    via Daily News

    UConn LB Eli Thomas Suffered Stroke While Weightlifting

    College Football logo
    College Football

    UConn LB Eli Thomas Suffered Stroke While Weightlifting

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    LSU Fined $100K for Fans Storming the Field

    College Football logo
    College Football

    LSU Fined $100K for Fans Storming the Field

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report