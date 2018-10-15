Soso Jamabo, Jaelan Phillips Out for Season with Head Injuries, Per Chip Kelly

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly announced Monday that both running back Soso Jamabo and linebacker Jaelan Phillips will miss the remainder of the season due to head injuries.

Neither player was active during Saturday's 37-7 win over California, the team's first of the season.

Jamabo was injured during the previous game against Washington, while Phillips has been out the past two weeks since the loss to Colorado.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.