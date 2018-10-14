Patriots' Tom Brady Becomes 1st QB in NFL History with 200 Regular-Season Wins

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Add another accomplishment to Tom Brady's illustrious resume.

The New England Patriots quarterback led his team to a dramatic 43-40 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night and clinched his 200th career regular-season victory in the process.

He is the only signal-caller in NFL history to reach that mark:

Brady was facing one of the best up-and-coming quarterbacks in the league in Mahomes, but he wasn't ready to pass the torch just yet. His 39-yard completion to Rob Gronkowski set the stage for Stephen Gostkowski's game-winning field goal as time expired and provided an answer to Mahomes' 75-yard strike to Tyreek Hill that, along with the ensuing extra point, tied the game at 40.

Mahomes finished 23-of-36 for 352 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, while Brady countered with 24-of-35 for 340 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. Brady also scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter that gave New England the lead back following Mahomes' second of three scoring strikes to Hill.

The Michigan product already owned the record for most quarterback wins in a career, as he surpassed the 186 by Peyton Manning and Brett Favre with an October 2017 victory over the New York Jets.

In a testament to his ability to always look ahead and not dwell on the moment, Brady was critical of his team's performance in that record-setting win, per Michael Hurley of CBS Boston: "I wish we would've done better. But we won, so ... probably a lot to learn from it. Wish we could've played better offensively. But we battled, we got down early and then fought back, good series before half, and then hung in there at the end."

He will surely be focused on winning a sixth Lombardi Trophy this season after reaching the 200 milestone Sunday, especially after losing in last season's Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The five-time champion, three-time MVP, 13-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro member continues stacking accomplishments and is still dueling with the likes of Mahomes and others at age 41.

If Sunday's showing was any indication, he won't stop adding to his wins total any time soon.