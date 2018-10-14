Leon Bailey Reneges on Jamaica Call-Up over Brother Demands

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 23: Leon Bailey of Leverkusen controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at BayArena on September 23, 2018 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey has reneged on his decision to play for Jamaica internationally because the Reggae Boyz didn't keep their promise of calling up his brother, Kyle Butler.

As shared by Goal's Ronan Murphy, the former Genk man finally appeared to end questions about his international future by accepting a call-up from Jamaica, but he has since refused to play:

In an interview with the Gleaner's Livingston Scott (h/t Mirror's Mark Jones) he revealed the snub of his brother was a big reason for not playing.

   

