Minnesota RB Shannon Brooks Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge

University of Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks was arrested at 1:30 a.m. ET Sunday morning on suspicion of domestic assault, according to Paul Walsh of the Star Tribune.

According to the report, the 22-year-old is accused of assaulting his roommate, who called the police. The offense was described as a misdemeanor by police spokeswoman Sgt. Darcy Horn.

"At this point, with the process unfolding, I’m not able to comment about any aspect of it whatsoever," Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said Sunday on WCCO Radio. "I wish I could, but I’m not able to do that at this time."

Brooks has been working his way back from a torn ACL and hasn't yet appeared in a game so far in 2018. He traveled with the team Saturday to Columbus, Ohio, for the Gophers' 30-14 loss to Ohio State.

Prior to the injury, the running back had been a versatile contributor in his first three years with the Gophers. In 27 games, Brooks had 1,728 rushing yards, 302 receiving yards, 503 yards on kick returns and 19 total touchdowns.