Minnesota RB Shannon Brooks Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks rushes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland in College Park, Md., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

University of Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks was arrested at 1:30 a.m. ET Sunday morning on suspicion of domestic assault, according to Paul Walsh of the Star Tribune.

According to the report, the 22-year-old is accused of assaulting his roommate, who called the police. The offense was described as a misdemeanor by police spokeswoman Sgt. Darcy Horn.

"At this point, with the process unfolding, I’m not able to comment about any aspect of it whatsoever," Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said Sunday on WCCO Radio. "I wish I could, but I’m not able to do that at this time."

Brooks has been working his way back from a torn ACL and hasn't yet appeared in a game so far in 2018. He traveled with the team Saturday to Columbus, Ohio, for the Gophers' 30-14 loss to Ohio State.

Prior to the injury, the running back had been a versatile contributor in his first three years with the Gophers. In 27 games, Brooks had 1,728 rushing yards, 302 receiving yards, 503 yards on kick returns and 19 total touchdowns.

Related

    Upset Saturday Rocks the Top 25

    Minnesota Golden Gophers Football logo
    Minnesota Golden Gophers Football

    Upset Saturday Rocks the Top 25

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 8 AP Poll Released 📈

    Minnesota Golden Gophers Football logo
    Minnesota Golden Gophers Football

    Week 8 AP Poll Released 📈

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 8 Coaches Poll Rankings Unveiled

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Week 8 Coaches Poll Rankings Unveiled

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Five takeaways from Minnesota's road loss to Ohio State

    Minnesota Golden Gophers Football logo
    Minnesota Golden Gophers Football

    Five takeaways from Minnesota's road loss to Ohio State

    GopherIllustrated.com
    via GopherIllustrated.com