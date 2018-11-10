Tua Tagovailoa 'Fine' After Suffering Apparent Quad Injury vs. Mississippi State

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he's not concerned about the health of Tua Tagovailoa after the sophomore quarterback left Saturday's 24-0 win over Mississippi State with an apparent quad injury.

Tagovailoa left the game late in the third quarter after taking a hit from Cameron Dantzler.

"He got beat up a little bit," Saban said, per Athlon Sports' Bryan Fischer. "I think he's fine."

Tagovailoa has been the runaway favorite for the Heisman Trophy in 2018. He entered Saturday having thrown for 2,361 yards, 27 touchdowns and one interception, and his 215.2 passer rating was on pace to smash Baker Mayfield's single-season record (198.9).

He added to those tallies with 164 yards, one touchdown and one pick versus the Bulldogs.

Injuries have been the only real adversity the sophomore has faced this season.

He broke a bone in his left index finger in March, which didn't prevent him from winning the starting quarterback job. He also sprained his knee in Alabama's Oct. 6 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, an injury he re-aggravated in the team's Oct. 13 victory over the Missouri Tigers.

Tagovailoa's importance to Alabama speaks for itself, so the Tide faithful will be glad to hear he's OK.

