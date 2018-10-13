Steve Kerr Says He Spoke to LeBron James About 'A Great Sandwich Spot'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr won't let a rivalry on the court get in the way of talk about good food.

Kerr was asked about a discussion he had with LeBron James prior to Friday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers:

There really isn't a lot of basketball-related talk for Kerr and James to engage in. They've seen each other in each of the last four NBA Finals. That gave them plenty of time to discuss their respective teams and talk trash as they fought for a championship.

Sometimes, the best way to extend an olive branch to an old rival is let them know where they can get a good sandwich. Kerr just did his part to help James make sure he's making the most of his new experience living full-time in Los Angeles.