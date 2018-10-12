Kevin Durant: People Aren't Used to Someone Who Looks Like Me as NBA Owner

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors brings the ball up the court against the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar forward Kevin Durant suggested Friday he's interested in helping add more diversity to NBA ownership after his playing career.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated provided Durant's response when he was asked whether he'd want to become a general manager in the future.

"No, I want to own the team," he said. "But I know you're not used to seeing people that look like me (doing it)."

Assuming Durant was referencing his skin color, it wouldn't be an unprecedented move. NBA legend Michael Jordan is the Charlotte Hornets' principal owner and chairman.

The two-time defending NBA Finals MVP hinted during the offseason he could be within five years of retirement despite his great success.

Durant, 30, told Chris Haynes of ESPN.com in June he could walk away because interest in putting in the necessary effort to remain atop the sport would fade.

"This game, your craft, you have to continue studying it," he said. "No matter how much you enjoy it, nobody wants to be in school that long. I know I don't. At some point, you have to be ready to graduate. Thirty-five, that's just a number in my mind."

In turn, Durant could already be looking toward his post-basketball aspirations, and it sounds like following in MJ's footsteps could be in the cards.

Jordan purchased majority stake in the Hornets in 2010 from BET co-founder Robert L. Johnson, who became the first black majority owner in the United States' big four sports leagues in 2002.

Magic Johnson, another member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, is part of the ownership groups of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks and Los Angeles FC.

Durant is on track to join them in Springfield and maybe as a sports franchise owner as well. For now, he'll be busy chasing his third straight NBA title with the Warriors.

