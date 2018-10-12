Antonio Brown Says Lawsuits, Off-Field Distractions Come with Fame, Success

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 30: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on September 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown downplayed the significance of the off-field distractions around him this NFL season.

Brown spoke with media Friday about the series of issues, ranging from peculiar interactions with reporters to getting named in two lawsuits related to an incident at his Florida apartment complex, that have popped up in recent months.

"It comes with being successful," Brown said. "It comes with being in the spotlight. It comes from having fame. If I was a nobody, you guys wouldn't be here, and the speculation would be moot."

TMZ Sports provided details from one of the Florida lawsuits Tuesday. Ophir Sternberg alleged Brown threw large pieces of furniture off his apartment balcony in April, including vases and a heavy ottoman, that nearly struck Sternberg's 22-month-old son.

Brown released a statement Thursday denying the allegations.

"It has now been made public that two lawsuits containing false claims have been filed against me," he said. "The facts will soon come out that prove my innocence. My focus will remain on football and I will not let the cases serve as a distraction."

The 30-year-old Miami native also caused a stir last month after posting a Twitter reply that read "Trade me let's find out" to a message that suggested he owed his success to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown later said he didn't actually want a trade from Pittsburgh.

He's continued to post strong on-field numbers, tallying 35 receptions for 373 yards and five touchdowns during the Steelers' 2-2-1 start.

Brown and Co. return to action Sunday against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.

