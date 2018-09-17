Antonio Brown Trade Odds Released After Tweet to Ex-Steelers Employee

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown tweeted about the team trading him on Monday, and oddsmakers have already calculated the chances that he is actually dealt before the 2018 deadline.

According to OddsShark, there are 12-1 odds that Brown is on a new team by the end of November:

This comes after the Pro Bowler responded to a tweet from a former Steelers employee who indicted Brown owes his success to Ben Roethlisberger:

Although Brown might not be exactly requesting a trade, he clearly believes he can produce in any organization.

As good as Roethlisberger has been in his career, Brown has been first-team All-Pro in each of the last four seasons with six Pro Bowl selections in eight NFL seasons. He has led the league in catches and receiving yards two different times each.

If he is traded, he could transform an entire offense by himself and potential reshape the landscape of the league depending on destination.

However, it's also possible tempers are just high in Pittsburgh at the moment after a 0-1-1 start to the season.

Star running back Le'Veon Bell still hasn't joined the team, although the front office is "not even considering" trading him, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If the Steelers won't trade Bell, it's much less likely they deal a player who is currently helping the team compete.