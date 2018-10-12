Josh Gordon Says He's Building Relationship with Tom Brady

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon said Friday he's building a "real natural type of relationship" with legendary Pats quarterback Tom Brady after the wideout's arrival in a trade from the Cleveland Browns last month.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com provided comments from one of New England's newest weapons, who noted he finds time almost every day to speak with the five-time Super Bowl champion.

"We make sure if there's something that might be a concern for him or me, or he wants to know how I like to do something, or I want to know how he wants to do something, I just ask and he's open about it," Gordon said. "It makes it easy for me to communicate with him and makes it a real natural type of relationship."

The 27-year-old Houston native has made a limited impact across two games for the Patriots. He's made four catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. The score was a memorable one, however, as it marked the 500th touchdown pass of Brady's career.

Acquiring Gordon was a low-risk move by New England, which only gave up a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft in the Sept. 17 deal.

The Baylor product appeared in just 11 games over the previous five seasons, though. He dealt with numerous off-field problems during his time with the Browns and was suspended on multiple occasions for violations of the league's substance-abuse policy.

Before the suspensions, which included missing the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons, he was one of the NFL's most dangerous playmakers. He caught 87 passes for an NFL-best 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2013 campaign.

Now Gordon is hoping to get back to that level and noted Friday his work with Brady and the Pats' other targets has made for a smooth transition, per Reiss.

"I think that's greatly due in part to the amount of help I receive from teammates here—definitely Tom, all the receivers help bring me along on a daily basis, the coaches, just giving me all the resources I need and me taking advantage of it, going home and studying it daily," he said.

If Gordon can stay on the field, his involvement in the offense should steadily increase and make him a key asset in time for the playoffs as the Patriots seek another Super Bowl title.

A strong relationship with Brady can only help that cause.