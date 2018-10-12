Celtics Rumors: Terry Rozier Won't Receive Contract Extension Prior to Deadline

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2018

Boston Celtics' Terry Rozier in action during Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics and point guard Terry Rozier are reportedly not expected to reach an agreement before Monday's deadline to sign players to a rookie-scale contract extension. 

On Friday, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported Rozier is focused on proving he can become a starter at the NBA level before signing a long-term deal. He's hopeful of landing a contract worth around $20 million per season next summer as a restricted free agent.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Spurs' White Has Torn Plantar Fascia

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Spurs' White Has Torn Plantar Fascia

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Listen to JaVale's New Track 🔥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Listen to JaVale's New Track 🔥

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    KG Calls T-Wolves a 'S--t Storm' Amid Butler Drama

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KG Calls T-Wolves a 'S--t Storm' Amid Butler Drama

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Celtics Owner Wants Sustained Run Where Boston Is 'the Real Deal'

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Celtics Owner Wants Sustained Run Where Boston Is 'the Real Deal'

    masslive.com
    via masslive.com