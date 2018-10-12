Celtics Rumors: Terry Rozier Won't Receive Contract Extension Prior to Deadline

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics and point guard Terry Rozier are reportedly not expected to reach an agreement before Monday's deadline to sign players to a rookie-scale contract extension.

On Friday, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported Rozier is focused on proving he can become a starter at the NBA level before signing a long-term deal. He's hopeful of landing a contract worth around $20 million per season next summer as a restricted free agent.

