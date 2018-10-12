Jerry Jones: Jason Garrett Is 'Absolutely the Real Deal,' Can Win a Super Bowl

Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains a believer in head coach Jason Garrett, calling him "absolutely the real deal" during a Friday interview on 105.3 The Fan.

"There's no fraud in Jason Garrett," he added, per TMZ Sports.

"Does he have some things he could do better? Of course," Jones continued. "But, what I think we have here is an asset that will get us to where we want to go, which is a championship."

