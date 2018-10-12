Thibodeau, Karl-Anthony Towns, Gibson Reflect on Jimmy Butler's Epic Practice

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau and players Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson addressed the media Friday regarding Jimmy Butler's behavior at Wednesday's practice.

According to Chris Hine of the Star Tribune, Thibodeau provided a diplomatic response in reference to the practice: "I did expect [Butler] there and some things that have been reported are correct and some are not. It’s not uncommon when players scrimmage that there will be some talk. It was competitive."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Butler was heated throughout the practice, and talked trash toward the likes of Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

