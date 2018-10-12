Kevin Garnett Calls T-Wolves a 'S--t Storm' Amid Jimmy Butler Trade Controversy

Paul Battaglia/Associated Press

As the Jimmy Butler saga rages on in Minnesota, Timberwolves legend and future NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett weighed in on the drama.

"I'm a T-Wolf for life, man," he told Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. "I'm 'Sota for life. I've always wanted better for not only the city and the franchise, but [Andrew Wiggins], [Karl-Anthony Towns], those are my guys. I root for those guys. Gorgui Dieng. Those are my guys. I'm just hoping they can get through this rough patch and everybody can get on the same patch and figure it out. It's a s--t storm up there."

