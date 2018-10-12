Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball Forced by NBA to Cover 'Big Baller Brand' Tattoo

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball covered the Big Baller Brand tattoo on his arm for Wednesday's preseason game against the Golden State Warriors after reportedly being contacted by the NBA.

According to TMZ Sports, the NBA reminded Ball that he would be fined if he displayed the Big Baller Brand logo on his arm since players are prohibited from "displaying any commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair."

To avoid a fine, Ball placed a piece of white tape over the BBB logo on his right arm.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In September, Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith wrote on Instagram that the NBA told him he would be fined if he refused to cover his Supreme leg tattoo during games.

Like Ball, Smith has opted to cover his tattoo with tape as well.

Wednesday marked Ball's preseason debut after undergoing minor knee surgery during the offseason.

In his first action as LeBron James' teammate, Ball registered seven points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists in 23 minutes off the bench.

L.A. will have another preseason meeting with the Warriors on Friday before opening the regular season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.