Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball Forced by NBA to Cover 'Big Baller Brand' Tattoo

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball covered the Big Baller Brand tattoo on his arm for Wednesday's preseason game against the Golden State Warriors after reportedly being contacted by the NBA.

According to TMZ Sports, the NBA reminded Ball that he would be fined if he displayed the Big Baller Brand logo on his arm since players are prohibited from "displaying any commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair." 

To avoid a fine, Ball placed a piece of white tape over the BBB logo on his right arm.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots against Quinn Cook #4 of the Golden State Warriors during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In September, Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith wrote on Instagram that the NBA told him he would be fined if he refused to cover his Supreme leg tattoo during games.

Like Ball, Smith has opted to cover his tattoo with tape as well.

Wednesday marked Ball's preseason debut after undergoing minor knee surgery during the offseason.

In his first action as LeBron James' teammate, Ball registered seven points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists in 23 minutes off the bench.

L.A. will have another preseason meeting with the Warriors on Friday before opening the regular season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

