Spurs' Starting PG Derrick White Out 6-8 Weeks with Heel Injury

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said Friday that point guard Derrick White will miss six to eight weeks with a heel injury, according to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News.

Popovich's announcement came two days after he named White his starting point guard.

White had been tabbed by Popovich to take over for Dejounte Murray, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL Sunday.

San Antonio selected White with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA draft.

The Colorado product played sparingly as a rookie, averaging 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 17 games. He also averaged 2.3 points in three playoff appearances.

Meanwhile, Murray looked like a budding star last season. In just his second NBA campaign, the 2016 first-round pick out of Washington averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

He was also named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

Murray started 48 of the 81 games he appeared in last season, and he was expected to take on an even greater role in 2018-19 with veteran point guard Tony Parker leaving for the Charlotte Hornets in free agency.

With both Murray and White now on the shelf, the Spurs' point guard options are limited.

Until the 24-year-old White returns, veteran Patty Mills is the likeliest candidate to log big minutes at point guard.

The Aussie is more of a shooter than a distributor, but Popovich will look for him to take on an expanded role.

Since rookie Lonnie Walker IV is also set to miss six to eight weeks after suffering a medial meniscus tear in his right knee, Bryn Forbes may have to pull double duty as the backup to Mills and All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan.

San Antonio will open the regular season Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.