WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Oct. 12 Ahead of Evolution

0 of 5

WWE

It doesn't get much busier than this in the world of WWE.

Not only is SmackDown 1000 on the way, WWE is working a balancing act akin to Undertaker's Old School, promoting both Evolution and Crown Jewel.

Naturally, rumors persist during busy times like this. This week alone offers a landslide thanks to injuries, odd omissions, changes to the events and overall even prep featuring some of the biggest names in the industry.

Keep in mind it would normally be chaotic with three major events happening in quick succession, but WWE has also added droves of legends into the mix, including countless names for Evolution as well as bringing D-Generation X back from the land of retirement.

As the build for all three continues, let's take a look at the biggest rumors for the week of October 12.