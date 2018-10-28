Becky Lynch Beats Charlotte Flair in Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Evolution

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match at the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view Sunday to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Both wrestlers absorbed a ton of punishment throughout the course of the match. Lynch received multiple kendo stick shots and a spear on the outside. Flair returned to her feet despite Lynch hitting a leg drop from the top of a ladder through an announce table.

Lynch eventually put Flair down with a powerbomb through a table from the ring apron. She caught Flair as Flair was in position for a moonsault to the outside.

The match received massive praise on social media.

The clash between Lynch and Flair marked the first Last Woman Standing match to ever take place on WWE's main roster.

Becky and Charlotte were once close friends, but their relationship changed significantly at SummerSlam when The Irish Lass Kicker attacked The Queen after Flair won the SmackDown Women's Championship in a Triple Threat that also included Lynch and Carmella.

Lynch entered Hell in a Cell with a new attitude, and it worked to her advantage, as she defeated Charlotte to become a two-time SmackDown women's champion.

Becky's lack of respect for her former best friend added a ton of heat to their rivalry, and it led to a rematch at the WWE Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia.

Charlotte appeared to be on the verge of regaining the SmackDown women's title, but Lynch broke out of the Figure Eight by hitting her with the championship belt, resulting in a disqualification.

SmackDown general manager Paige granted Flair another rematch on SmackDown Live two days later; however, that match ended in a double count-out.

Clearly frustrated by her inability to recapture the title, Charlotte speared Lynch through the entrance video board, which served as the inspiration for the Last Woman Standing stipulation at Evolution.

Charlotte and Becky are not only two of the most accomplished female wrestlers in WWE history, but they are also often given credit along with Sasha Banks and Bayley as the Superstars who are most responsible for the rise of women's wrestling within the company.

Considering their importance to the success of the women's division in recent years, it was fitting that they were given the opportunity to do something special and groundbreaking at a landmark pay-per-view event.

Most wrestling purists likely entered Evolution with the expectation that Lynch and Flair would put on the best match of the night, and they undoubtedly worked their way into the conversation.

Becky had already built a ton of credibility, but after definitively winning her feud against Charlotte, she is in line for perhaps the most dominant run of her career.

And, while Charlotte didn't prevail, she looked great throughout the rivalry and stands to work her way back up the ladder on SmackDown in the near future.

