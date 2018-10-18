Past NBA Trades That Are Still Crippling Franchises

0 of 5

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

If you've grown frustrated about the length of time it's taken for the Minnesota Timberwolves to trade Jimmy Butler, you're probably not alone.

Of course, that's not going to speed up the process one bit. As simple as it sounds, the Timberwolves won't trade the four-time All-Star until they're comfortable with the return.

No one knows whether Minnesota will find what it's seeking. But history agrees with being extra cautious in an attempt to get it right. One bad trade can set an organization back for years to come.

Think that sounds hyperbolic? Try explaining that to the teams that are still being burned by the following exchanges. No matter if it was clear immediately or became that way over the years, the clubs on this list gave significantly more than they received in these swaps. Whether players, draft picks or both, the outgoing pieces could have potentially saved these squads had they just stayed put.

The deals are ordered from least to most lopsided.