Metrics 101: Ranking NBA's Top 25 Players Under 25

25. Deandre Ayton, C, Phoenix Suns

Date of 25th Birthday: July 23, 2023

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.9 blocks

2017-18 Advanced Metrics: 32.6 PER, 65.0 TS%, 0.311 WS/48, 221.42 TPA

As Deandre Ayton displayed during his brief foray into summer-league action, he's ready to hang with the big boys. Shortly after finishing behind only five NCAA players (Jevon Carter, Mikal Bridges, Gary Clark, Trae Young and Wendell Carter Jr.) in TPA throughout his lone go-round with the Arizona Wildcats, the big man averaged a stellar 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks through his four exhibition appearances, per RealGM.com.

Defense will be an uphill battle for Ayton, and he hasn't yet displayed the range that made him such an intriguing candidate with the first overall selection. But he belongs. That much is already clear.

24. Lauri Markkanen, PF, Chicago Bulls

Date of 25th Birthday: May 22, 2022

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 15.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.6 blocks

2017-18 Advanced Metrics: 15.6 PER, 55.2 TS%, 0.079 WS/48, minus-1.58 RPM, minus-78.6 TPA

The advanced metrics aren't particularly kind to Lauri Markkanen, but that's understandable while he's learning the ropes defensively and carving out an oversized offensive role for a bottom-feeding team incapable of surrounding him with counterparts capable of drawing away significant defensive attention. The pure shooting numbers still offer hints at his immense potential.

During his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls, Markkanen posted enough volume (5.9 deep shots per game) and efficiency (36.2 percent from downtown) that only 24 qualified players could match the combination. Expand the temporal range to include all of NBA history while isolating men whose heights start with the digit seven, and you're looking at a club that includes the Finnish forward and no one else.

23. Luka Doncic, PG/SG, Dallas Mavericks

Date of 25th Birthday: February 28, 2024

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.4 blocks

2017-18 Advanced Metrics: 22.8 PER, 59.2 TS%, 0.276 WS/48

Becoming the youngest MVP in EuroLeague history (then backing it up with a title and a Final Four MVP) speaks for itself. But this incoming rookie also has the numbers necessary to prove his accolades weren't merely handed to him because of his youthful stature and some anecdotal evidence.

Here's what ESPN.com's Kevin Pelton penned before the draft, which saw Luka Doncic join the Dallas Mavericks and a situation that will allow him to get immediate run alongside an experienced mentor in Dirk Nowitzki:

"Doncic is naturally No. 1, and his 5.8 projected wins above replacement player (WARP)—what we'd expect him to average over his first five seasons, discounting more distant ones to reward immediate returns—are in fact the most for any of the 800-plus players I've projected dating back to 2003. Doncic tops Anthony Davis (5.5) for that honor, though it's worth noting that I don't have a projection for LeBron James out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School or Dwight Howard the following year."

Enough said? Enough said.

22. Fred VanVleet, PG, Toronto Raptors

Date of 25th Birthday: February 25, 2019

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.3 blocks

2017-18 Advanced Metrics: 15.9 PER, 55.6 TS%, 0.149 WS/48, 3.4 RPM, 61.68 TPA

Fred VanVleet's per-game numbers might not be enough to blow you away, but he was part of some remarkable lineup combinations for the Toronto Raptors and thrived enough as an individual to feature rather prominently on the RPM leaderboard. Only nine point guards proved his superior, thanks largely to the remarkable offensive efficiency that allowed him to minimize his turnovers while slashing 42.6/41.4/83.2.

But the most telling number of all? Even with Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan comprising an All-Star backcourt, ex-head coach Dwane Casey still had enough confidence in VanVleet to hand him more clutch minutes than all but three players on the Canadian roster.

21. Taurean Prince, SF, Atlanta Hawks

Date of 25th Birthday: March 22, 2019

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks

2017-18 Advanced Metrics: 12.8 PER, 54.9 TS%, 0.038 WS/48, minus-1.72 RPM, minus-35.32 TPA

Forget about Taurean Prince's season-long numbers. Clear your head of his advanced metrics. They apply to his efforts throughout the 2017-18 campaign, but the second half of his year is the impetus behind his rise up the rankings.

Ascribing much validity to the tail end of the season is sometimes difficult for tanking organizations, as we can't be sure whether success is the result of legitimate growth or opportunities that will never again manifest. But Prince looked the part of a burgeoning star after taking control of the Peach State offense following the All-Star break, averaging 19.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks while shooting 44.3 percent from the field, 41.2 percent from downtown and 89.2 percent at the stripe.

Also Receiving Consideration: Bam Adebayo, OG Anunoby, Marvin Bagley III, Mohamed Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., John Collins, Buddy Hield, Jaren Jackson Jr., Josh Jackson, Stanley Johnson, Kyle Kuzma, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Frank Ntilikina, Jusuf Nurkic, Jabari Parker, Jakob Poeltl, Bobby Portis, D'Angelo Russell, Terry Rozier, Dennis Smith Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Justise Winslow