LeBron James' Lakers, Kyrie Irving's Celtics Draw Most Bets to Win NBA Title

The Los Angeles Lakers have received the most futures bets in Las Vegas to win the 2019 NBA championship after signing superstar forward LeBron James in free agency.

According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics are right behind the Lakers in terms of the most wagers placed, while reigning MVP James Harden and the Houston Rockets are far back in third with the 2018-19 regular season set to kick off next week.

"It's all Lakers and Celtics," MGM sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback told Purdum.

