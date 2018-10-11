Kelly Bryant Reportedly Visiting North Carolina After Clemson Transfer

Mike Comer/Getty Images

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is reportedly planning a visit with the North Carolina Tar Heels this weekend as he pursues a new opportunity on the transfer market, according to Inside Carolina's Greg Barnes.

Bryant appeared in each of Clemson's first four games, but he announced his intention to transfer after Trevor Lawrence was named the Tigers' starting quarterback. According to NCAA rules, Bryant was allowed to maintain a season of eligibility and redshirt because he only appeared in four games.

As a result, Bryant will be clear to line up under center for another school when the 2019 season begins.

Prior to his truncated 2018 campaign, Bryant completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 2,802 yards and 13 touchdowns last season as Clemson claimed the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. The dual-threat maestro also rushed for 665 yards and 11 touchdowns.

UNC's quarterback depth chart is currently comprised of fourth-year junior Nathan Elliott and a pair of true freshmen in Cade Fortin and Jace Ruder. Third-year junior Chazz Surratt was also in the mix, but he was ruled out for the remainder of the season after he tore ligaments in his right wrist, per Tar Heel Illustrated's Andrew Jones.

North Carolina's 2019 recruiting class does not yet include any quarterbacks, according to 247Sports.