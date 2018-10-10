Kristaps Porzingis, Knicks Reportedly Won't Make Deadline for Contract Extension

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The New York Knicks and star forward Kristaps Porzingis reportedly won't reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension before Monday's deadline.

On Wednesday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported there's "no indication" the sides are working toward a $158 million max deal as Porzingis continues his recovery from a torn ACL.

