Kristaps Porzingis, Knicks Reportedly Won't Make Deadline for Contract Extension

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis, of Latvia, reacts after fouling out during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Denver. The Nuggets won 130-118. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The New York Knicks and star forward Kristaps Porzingis reportedly won't reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension before Monday's deadline.

On Wednesday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported there's "no indication" the sides are working toward a $158 million max deal as Porzingis continues his recovery from a torn ACL.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

