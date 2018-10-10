MADD Comments on LeBron James Saying Sons Drink Wine at Ages 11 and 14

Chris Marion/Getty Images

Mothers Against Drunk Driving has responded to comments made by LeBron James about his 11- and 14-year-old sons being allowed to drink wine.

In a message posted on its Twitter account, MADD highlighted the need for parents to educate their children about underage drinking.

"We still have a long way to go to educate parents about dangers of underage drinking," MADD's statement read. "Early age drinking is assoc w/dev of alcohol use disorder later in life+alcohol can alter brain dev that continues well into 20s. Many reasons to support 21 drinking age!"

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' practice on Tuesday, James told reporters his sons are allowed to drink wine.

"Yeah, that's how mature they are," James said. "Whatever dad's and mom's having. Put it on me, though. Don't put it on mom (Savannah). Put it on dad, put it on dad."

James is known as a wine connoisseur when he isn't playing basketball. The four-time NBA MVP posted a photo on Instagram last November with eight bottles of wine with the caption that read, "last night was mad real, fresh out of Advil. ... P.S. don't talk to me about wine like u know it if you really don't know what you're talking about. Seriously! Thank you!"