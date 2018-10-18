Dwight Howard Out for Heat vs. Wizards Season Opener with Back Injury

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard will miss the team's season opener against the Miami Heat on Thursday, according to the team.

Howard has been limited by back injuries to start this season, his first with the Washington Wizards, that prevented him from playing during the preseason.

On the plus side Thursday, Markieff Morris noted that he has been practicing with the first team and just needs to get up to speed:

While Howard has suffered some wear and tear in his career, he has generally been able to avoid major injuries. The veteran has played at least 70 games in all but two of his first 14 years in the NBA.

In that time he became one of the best centers in the league, earning eight All-Star selections to go with three Defensive Player of the Year awards and five rebounding titles.

Unfortunately, his offense hasn't been able to match his reputation in recent years, and it has led to his moving around in the league. Washington is his fourth team in the last four seasons and sixth team in the last eight years.

With injuries now becoming a problem, he could struggle to make too many fans in D.C. as well.

Ian Mahinmi will start at center in the home game, with Thomas Bryant also in the mix for minutes at the 5.