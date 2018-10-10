T.Y. Hilton, Jack Doyle 'Week to Week' with Hamstring, Hip Injuries

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

The ailing Indianapolis Colts offense may not get wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle back for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters that Hilton and Doyle are being evaluated on a "week to week" basis as they deal with hamstring and hip injuries, respectively.

Hilton injured his chest and hamstring during the Colts' Week 4 overtime loss to the Houston Texans. The four-time Pro Bowler sat out last Thursday's game against the New England Patriots.

Doyle originally injured his hip during the second quarter of Indianapolis' 21-9 win over Washington in Week 2. He played the rest of that game but has missed the past three weeks.

Despite missing one game, Hilton leads the Colts with 294 receiving yards and ranks second on the team with 38 targets. Doyle has nine receptions for 80 yards in two games.

The Colts enter their Week 6 game against the Jets ranked 15th in the NFL with 23.6 points per game. Their 1-4 record through five games is tied with the Oakland Raiders for worst in the AFC.