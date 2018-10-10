Deion Sanders' Son Shilo Receives FSU Scholarship Offer

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Deion Sanders was a two-time All-American at Florida State before he became a Hall of Fame NFL player, and his son has the opportunity to follow in his collegiate footsteps.

Shilo Sanders tweeted that he has received a scholarship offer from the Seminoles and included a picture of his father playing for the school:

"To me, it's extremely a blessing to have the same opportunity my father had and to potentially have the opportunity to carry on his legacy," Shilo said, per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.com.

Sanders, who plays for Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, is a 3-star prospect and the No. 113 cornerback in the class of 2019, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

VanHaaren noted Shilo also has scholarship offers from notable programs such as Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M and Nebraska, but it was the elder Sanders who first found out about the Florida State offer.

"He's an FSU O.G., so he found out first," Shilo said. "He was talking to Coach [David] Kelly and they got off the phone and he told me I had the offer. He told me, it was just like, 'You have to work now. You really have to focus on what you're supposed to do because people are going to be coming after you 100 percent.'"



Shilo would have significant shoes to fill with the Seminoles if he attended his father's alma mater. Sanders won the 1988 Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back, tallied 14 interceptions—three of which he returned for touchdowns—and had three punt return touchdowns.

Florida State could use another talent like that after finishing 7-6 last season and starting the 2018 campaign with a 3-3 mark. It is coming off a second straight loss to archrival Miami following seven consecutive wins in the series.

There are reinforcements on the way considering 247Sports ranks Florida State's 2019 recruiting class as the 10th-best in the country, but Sanders would provide a familiar name and potential star power.