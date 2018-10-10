CC Sabathia Slams Angel Hernandez After ALDS Game 4 Loss: 'Absolutely Terrible'

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia didn't hold back in his assessment of umpire Angel Hernandez after his team's American League Division Series loss to the Boston Red Sox.

"He's absolutely terrible," Sabathia said of Hernandez Tuesday, per Tim Healey of Newsday. "He was terrible behind the plate today. He was terrible at first base. It's amazing how he's getting jobs umpiring in these playoff games."

"He shouldn't be anywhere near these playoff games," the veteran added. "... He's always bad. He's a bad umpire."

Hernandez served as the first-base umpire for Game 3 and made negative headlines after replays overturned three different calls during the Red Sox's 16-1 victory.

Sabathia, who started for the Yankees in Game 4, also clearly didn't appreciate Hernandez working at home plate for Tuesday's game. The 38-year-old only lasted three innings in the 4-3 loss, allowing three runs while walking two batters.

On the other hand, Red Sox starter Rick Porcello had no issues while throwing five innings with just one run allowed and zero walks.

"Throw the ball over the plate C.C.," Porcello said to reporters after the game after hearing Sabathia's comments, per James Wagner of the New York Times. "I thought Angel Hernandez called a good game. You gotta out the ball over the white part of the plate and then you get the strikes called."

Boston winning the series in four games likely helped sway the opinions from the two pitchers.