Lil Wayne: Eli Manning Probably Needs to Bang Some 'Carter V' Before Games

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

Lil Wayne performs on Day 3 of the 2018 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Dover, Del. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Owen Sweeney/Associated Press

Lil Wayne has some advice for Eli Manning to help improve his play: Throw on some Carter V.

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to express his frustration with the New York Giants quarterback, particularly comments he made about Wayne's ESPN interview with Odell Beckham.

"I don't watch Lil Wayne much, so I missed a lot of him,'' Manning told reporters.

Suffice it to say, Tunechi heard. And he's not mad, Eli, he's just very disappointed.

"I'm the first one to back you up, man. I be like, man, 'He got two rings before his brother,'" Wayne said in the post. "And here you talk about 'I don't watch Lil Wayne much.' That's fine. That's fine. 

"I don't care what you watch, I don't care what you listen to, nothin' like that. But hometown love man, you ain't got to do me like that. ... I f--ks with you, Eli. It's all good. You ain't got to watch much of me, but you can listen if you could. You probably need to, the way you've been playing. You probably need to bang some Carter V before a game. Just a consideration."

Funny thing is, it appears Manning—or at least someone in the Giants locker room—has a good sense of humor. Wayne's song "Uproar" played at Giants practice Tuesday.

Winner of Round 1 in the Eli-Wayne beef: Wayne in a landslide. 

