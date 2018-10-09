Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: T-Wolves Preparing to Start Season with Star

Tim Warner/Getty Images

While Jimmy Butler still wants to be traded, the Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly planning to start the season with the guard on the roster, according to Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic.

Butler was at the team facility Monday and "reiterated his​ desire to​ be traded" to head​ coach Tom​ Thibodeau. However, the organization hasn't been able to find an adequate deal, keeping him in town until something changes.

Thibodeau originally gave Butler the opportunity to stay away from the team while the situation sorted itself out, and he hasn't practiced with the squad since the Sept. 25 start of training camp. With time running out before the start of the season on Oct. 17, however, he is expected to return.

The Timberwolves were originally hoping for a quick trade, as "mandated" by team owner Glen Taylor.

However, Minnesota's asking price has remained steep for the four-time All-Star and the front office hasn't given in to lower offers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Miami Heat were on the brink of a trade before the deal fell apart at the last minute. The Houston Rockets reportedly are also aggressively pursuing Butler but haven't been able to find a deal.

While the 29-year-old might not want to play another minute with Minnesota, he might not have a choice.