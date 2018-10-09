Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: T-Wolves Preparing to Start Season with Star

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 25: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts in the second half during Game Five of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 25, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

While Jimmy Butler still wants to be traded, the Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly planning to start the season with the guard on the roster, according to Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic.

Butler was at the team facility Monday and "reiterated his​ desire to​ be traded" to head​ coach Tom​ Thibodeau. However, the organization hasn't been able to find an adequate deal, keeping him in town until something changes.

Thibodeau originally gave Butler the opportunity to stay away from the team while the situation sorted itself out, and he hasn't practiced with the squad since the Sept. 25 start of training camp. With time running out before the start of the season on Oct. 17, however, he is expected to return.

The Timberwolves were originally hoping for a quick trade, as "mandated" by team owner Glen Taylor.

However, Minnesota's asking price has remained steep for the four-time All-Star and the front office hasn't given in to lower offers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Miami Heat were on the brink of a trade before the deal fell apart at the last minute. The Houston Rockets reportedly are also aggressively pursuing Butler but haven't been able to find a deal.

While the 29-year-old might not want to play another minute with Minnesota, he might not have a choice.

Related

    Next Step for NBA Is Hiring Women in Positions of Power

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Next Step for NBA Is Hiring Women in Positions of Power

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle

    Report: Dwight Has Butt Injury, Not Considered Serious

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Dwight Has Butt Injury, Not Considered Serious

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    👀Want to Work for the B/R App? Tap Here to Apply

    NBA logo
    NBA

    👀Want to Work for the B/R App? Tap Here to Apply

    Indeed
    via Indeed

    Fertitta Would 'Love to Have' Butler in Houston

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fertitta Would 'Love to Have' Butler in Houston

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report