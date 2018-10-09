Ereck Flowers Waived by Giants Amid Trade Rumors After 3-Plus Seasons with Team

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2018

New York Giants offensive tackle Ereck Flowers (74) watches during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The New York Giants announced they waived offensive tackle Ereck Flowers on Tuesday morning.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur hinted Flowers' time with the organization was ending following the team's 33-31 Week 5 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

"I think it's just kind of run its course," Shurmur told reporters Monday. "We appreciate Ereck's efforts, and we just wish him the best. Sometimes a change of scenery is good for a person, and we're just hopeful he can go out and continue to have a good career."

The Giants selected Flowers with the ninth pick of the 2015 NFL draft, but he didn't live up to his lofty expectations.

In May, Pro Football Focus noted the 24-year-old Miami native allowed more quarterback pressures than any other tackle from 2015 through 2017:

Flowers started the first two games of the 2018 campaign at right tackle before he was benched in favor of Chad Wheeler. PFF graded him as the league's No. 64 tackle this season.

Despite those struggles, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter he "expects multiple teams to be interested" in the former Miami Hurricanes standout and believes he'll find a "new home by the end of this week."

Andrew Brandt of The MMQB provided contract details:

Meanwhile, Brian Mihalik will take over as the top reserve tackle for the Giants behind the starting tandem of Wheeler and Nate Solder.

