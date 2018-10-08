John Wall, Wizards Beat Knicks 110-98 as Kevin Knox Fails to Impress

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Bradley Beal scored 20 points and John Wall added 14 points, nine assists and six rebounds as they led the Washington Wizards to a 110-98 preseason victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Allonzo Trier led the Knicks with 18 points each, and Frank Ntilikina added 10 points and four rebounds.

A few starters did not play. Wizards center Dwight Howard is battling a back injury, and power forward Markieff Morris sat with a sore abdominal. Knicks center Enes Kanter was given a night of rest.

Knicks Looking Like Contender for Best League Pass Team

Knicks fans are used to watching lazy, uninspired and losing basketball since the Patrick Ewing era ended in 2000.

While losing hoops should be the norm this year as the team undergoes a significant rebuilding plan, New York is young, hungry and fun to watch.

Under new head coach David Fizdale, the new-look Knicks have a different feel. As Marc Berman of the New York Post noted after the team's 3-0 preseason start, "the young players look promising and the defense is charged up—just like their animated coach on the sidelines."

The Knicks were tripped up against the hot-shooting Wizards starters, who combined for 73 of the team's points on 61.3 percent shooting. However, there were a few encouraging signs moving forward.

For one, the team hustles on defense. Center Luke Kornet showcased some of that intensity Monday as he blocked two straight shots on the same possession:

