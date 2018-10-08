Draymond Green on 'Crazy' All-Defense Snub: There Isn't 5 Better Players Than Me

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was named a second-team All-Defense selection in the 2017-18 season, and on Monday he expressed his astonishment at being left off the first team.

"I was second-team all-defense. That’s crazy..." he said, per Logan Murdock of the Bay Area News Group. "I don't think any voter can tell me five defensive players better than me... I'll wait."

