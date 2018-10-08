Draymond Green on 'Crazy' All-Defense Snub: There Isn't 5 Better Players Than Me

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves' Derrick Rose, right, shoots against Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was named a second-team All-Defense selection in the 2017-18 season, and on Monday he expressed his astonishment at being left off the first team.

"I was second-team all-defense. That’s crazy..." he said, per Logan Murdock of the Bay Area News Group. "I don't think any voter can tell me five defensive players better than me... I'll wait."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

