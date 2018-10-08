Georgia Bulldogs vs. LSU Tigers Odds, Analysis, College Football Betting Pick

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

With a pair of road wins earlier this season Georgia is now 6-2-1 against the spread its last nine times out as a favorite on the road. The Bulldogs are road favorites again this week, in a tough place to play, as they take on the Tigers of LSU on Saturday afternoon at Death Valley.

College football point spread: The Bulldogs opened as seven-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 38.1-30.4 Bulldogs (College football picks on every game)

Why the Georgia Bulldogs can cover the spread

The defending SEC champs reached 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in conference play with a 41-13 victory over Vanderbilt last week. The Bulldogs spotted the Commodores the first three points of the game, then scored the next 14 and led 21-6 at the half. Georgia then scored the first 20 points out of the locker room on its way toward the win and the cover as a 26-point favorite.

On the day the Bulldogs out-gained Vanderbilt 560-321, out-rushed the Commodores 219-138 and converted six-of-11 third-down situations. Meanwhile the Georgia defense added a touchdown of its own and held the Vanderbilt offense out of the end zone until the last play of the game.

So the Bulldogs have out-gained and out-rushed each of their six opponents this season, and they've won their first four SEC contests by an average score of 41-18.

Why the LSU Tigers can cover the spread

The Tigers are looking to bounce back this week after falling at Florida last week 27-19. LSU drove the opening possession of the game 75 yards to a touchdown, trailed 14-10 at the half then regained the lead on Nick Brossette's second scoring run of the game with 11 minutes to go. But the Tigers gave up a quick Gators touchdown, and later threw a pick-six to create a slightly misleading final score.

On the day LSU got out-gained by Florida but only by a margin of 391-372. Unfortunately, three Tigers turnovers basically cost them 10 points, and that was the game.

LSU started this season 5-0, with that opening victory over Miami, and 2-0 in SEC play, with wins and covers against Auburn and Ole Miss.

Smart betting pick

The Tigers own those victories over Miami and Auburn, but those aren't looking as good right now as they were when they first happened. Georgia, meanwhile, is the better team in this matchup, and a proven money-maker on the road. Smart money here bets the Bulldogs.

College football betting trends

The total has gone over in six of Georgia's last seven games vs LSU.

Georgia is 10-1 SU and 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games on the road vs teams with winning records.

Georgia is 8-1 SU and 7-2 ATS in its last nine games on the road.

