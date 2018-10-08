Report: Jimmy Butler's Frustration with T-Wolves 'At an All Time High'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 25: Jimmy Butler of the Minnesota Timberwolves attends the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers SCO at Parc des Princes on August 25, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

With trade talks with the Miami Heat seemingly stalled, Jimmy Butler's frustration with the Minnesota Timberwolves has reportedly grown to an "all-time high."

 of ESPN reported Butler has grown increasingly annoyed with how the T-Wolves are handling his trade request. 

"Are they truly trying to get a deal done? Or is this just more smoke and mirrors?" an executive asked Fusaro.

Coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau has been pushing for reconciliation since Butler formally requested a trade last month. The T-Wolves have remained in negotiations with teams under an edict from owner Glen Taylor to trade Butler, with the Heat emerging as a top suitor.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Murray to Receive MRI After Knee Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Murray to Receive MRI After Knee Injury

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Antetokounmpo, Towns Put on Quite an Exhibition for Iowa

    Minnesota Timberwolves logo
    Minnesota Timberwolves

    Antetokounmpo, Towns Put on Quite an Exhibition for Iowa

    Matt Velazquez
    via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    Did Thibs Sabotage Jimmy Trade to Miami?

    Minnesota Timberwolves logo
    Minnesota Timberwolves

    Did Thibs Sabotage Jimmy Trade to Miami?

    FanSided
    via FanSided

    Preseason Wolves Look Unhinged

    Minnesota Timberwolves logo
    Minnesota Timberwolves

    Preseason Wolves Look Unhinged

    Dunking with Wolves
    via Dunking with Wolves