Report: Jimmy Butler's Frustration with T-Wolves 'At an All Time High'

With trade talks with the Miami Heat seemingly stalled, Jimmy Butler's frustration with the Minnesota Timberwolves has reportedly grown to an "all-time high."

Stefano Fusaro‏ of ESPN reported Butler has grown increasingly annoyed with how the T-Wolves are handling his trade request.

"Are they truly trying to get a deal done? Or is this just more smoke and mirrors?" an executive asked Fusaro.

Coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau has been pushing for reconciliation since Butler formally requested a trade last month. The T-Wolves have remained in negotiations with teams under an edict from owner Glen Taylor to trade Butler, with the Heat emerging as a top suitor.

