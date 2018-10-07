ESPN: Rick Jaklitsch Removed from Maryland Travel After Comment on Jordan McNair

G Fiume/Getty Images

University of Maryland booster Rick Jaklitsch was removed from the team's travel plans for Saturday's game against Michigan after he made controversial remarks about late Terrapins offensive lineman Jordan McNair.

According to ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg, Jaklitsch was on the approved travel list as the team prepared to depart for Ann Arbor, Michigan, but he was removed when players "became outraged" and informed athletic department officials of their displeasure.

McNair died of heatstroke in June at the age of 19 after he collapsed at a May 29 practice while performing 110-yard sprints.

An independent investigation that wrapped late last month concluded the school was culpable in McNair's death. According to the Associated Press, investigators determined "trainers on the scene did not follow proper procedures after he collapsed on the field"

"As much as we hate to say this, Jordan didn't do what Jordan was supposed to do," Jaklitsch told Maryland's independent student newspaper, The Diamondback. "A trainer like Wes Robinson thinks a kid's properly hydrated and runs a drill set up for kids that are properly hydrated, and when the kid didn't drink the gallon he knew he had to drink, that's going to send the wrong signal to the person running the drill."



Jaklitsch also made comments in support of head coach D.J. Durkin, who is currently on administrative leave as the school investigates an ESPN.com report regarding the toxic culture inside his program.

"The coach continues coaching and the training staff takes care of any player that can't complete drills," he said. "It's so ridiculous that [Durkin is on leave]."

The investigation into the program's culture is expected to be completed this month.