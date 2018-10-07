Steve Kerr: Warriors 'Really Happy' DeMarcus Cousins Mentoring Young Players

Noah Graham/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins may be sidelined as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles, but he's still finding ways to make big contributions to the Golden State Warriors with the start of the 2018-19 season approaching.

Specifically, Cousins has embraced a mentorship role and provided guidance to emerging big men Jordan Bell, Damian Jones and Kevon Looney.

"We've been really happy with how he’s been a mentor to the younger guys," head coach Steve Kerr said Saturday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau. "Whenever they need something, he's there to help."

Cousins' reputation has long been tarnished by the perception that he can't control his temper on the floor. However, Bell said he's seen a different side of Cousins throughout the preseason.

"He's real cool," Bell said, per Letourneau. "People paint a picture about him because he yells a lot. He's just like Draymond (Green). He yells, but he's a real cool dude."

Cousins, of course, took a steep discount to sign with the Warriors after tearing his Achilles and inked a one-year, $5.3 million deal. That move will afford him the luxury of not rushing back, and general manager Bob Myers has confirmed as much.

"I know there's a narrative that we'll save DeMarcus for the playoffs, and that's inaccurate," he said, per Letourneau. "When he can play, he'll play. We won't rush him, but we also won’t hold him back."

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Cousins is "hopeful" that he can return by December or January.

In the meantime, he will continue to take on a leadership role as Bell, Jones and Looney jockey for starting duties in his absence.