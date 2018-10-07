Greg Hardy Wants to Join Patriots: 'I'm the Ultimate Team Guy!!'

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy pitched the New England Patriots on a partnership during an interview with TMZ Sports on Sunday.

"Mr. Belichick, I would be under your regime, boss man," he said. "Following orders, doing whatever you need me to do, baby. I'm the ultimate team guy!!"

Hardy's last NFL appearance came in 2015 with the Dallas Cowboys, the same season he was suspended four games for conduct detrimental to the league following an investigation into domestic violence allegations against his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Holder.

The disgraced edge-rusher has ditched football for a mixed martial arts career, and he previously told TMZ he doesn't envision returning to the gridiron unless he is presented with a lucrative offer.

"I'm not putting any brakes on the UFC movement, man. I'm going all in with it," he said in August.

"I'm not crazy, man. I'm not gonna turn down anybody's $10, $15 million, but I can't see myself stepping off this path."

Hardy is 3-0 in his MMA career, with all three wins coming via first-round KO or TKO. Those matches have lasted a total of 127 seconds.