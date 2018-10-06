Former USC Safety Kevin Ellison Dies at Age 31

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Former USC safety Kevin Ellison died this week at the age of 31.

The school announced Ellison's death on Twitter:

Per Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, Ellison died Thursday on an unspecified freeway, and an official cause of death has not been listed.

Ellison played 37 games over four years at USC from 2005 to 2008, including appearing in every game during the 2006 and 2007 seasons.

His best performance came during the 2007 campaign. The California native recorded a career-high eight tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions to help the Trojans win a share of the Pac-10 Championship.

After his final college season, Ellison was a sixth-round draft pick by the San Diego Chargers in 2009. He started nine games as a rookie before being waived prior to the 2010 season. He also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad and Spokane Shock of the Arena Football League.