Former USC Safety Kevin Ellison Dies at Age 31

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 7, 2018

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 05: A detailed view of USC Trojans football helmets sitting on the bench against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter of the NCAA Pac-12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium on December 5, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Former USC safety Kevin Ellison died this week at the age of 31.

The school announced Ellison's death on Twitter:

Per Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, Ellison died Thursday on an unspecified freeway, and an official cause of death has not been listed.

Ellison played 37 games over four years at USC from 2005 to 2008, including appearing in every game during the 2006 and 2007 seasons.

His best performance came during the 2007 campaign. The California native recorded a career-high eight tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions to help the Trojans win a share of the Pac-10 Championship.

After his final college season, Ellison was a sixth-round draft pick by the San Diego Chargers in 2009. He started nine games as a rookie before being waived prior to the 2010 season. He also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad and Spokane Shock of the Arena Football League.

Related

    🚨 Mississippi State Upsets No. 8 Auburn

    College Football logo
    College Football

    🚨 Mississippi State Upsets No. 8 Auburn

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from Week 6 of CFB

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Winners and Losers from Week 6 of CFB

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Bryce Love (Ankle) Will Not Play vs. Utah

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Bryce Love (Ankle) Will Not Play vs. Utah

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Miami WR Ahmmon Richards Career Ending Because of Injury

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Miami WR Ahmmon Richards Career Ending Because of Injury

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report