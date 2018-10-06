Sam Ehlinger Leads Texas to Massive Upset vs. Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Texas came out victorious in the 2018 edition of the Red River Showdown, defeating Oklahoma, 48-45, at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

Sam Ehlinger shined for Texas, throwing for 314 yards, running for 72 yards and finding the end zone five total times. Receivers Lil'Jordan Humphrey (nine catches for 133 yards and one touchdown) and Collin Johnson (six catches for 81 yards and one touchdown)



Texas' most recent victory in the Red River Showdown was in 2015. Now, the Longhorns have injected some life into this rivalry once again by ending their skid.

Kyler Murray Keeps Heisman Candidacy Alive Despite Loss

Coming off a record-setting performance against the Baylor Bears, Murray had an opportunity to put himself among the front-runners in the Heisman conversation.

Even with the loss, he proved he is deserving of consideration.

It was just a week ago that Murray tied reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield's school single-game record with seven total touchdowns...in a game he was suspended for the start of. Early on, it appeared it would be more of the same this week as he led the Sooners to an opening-drive touchdown.

However, he would soon face adversity, as he struggled. He threw a brutal interception in the first half that led to a Longhorns field goal and would ultimately help Texas gain control of the game. And things didn't get much better after the break, as Texas ultimately pulled away to a 21-point lead.

But Murray is a special player. A player who can will his team back into games.

Down 45-24 to his archrival with less than nine minutes to play, Murray didn't give up. He put his team on his back and went to work. The 5'10", 195-pound dual-threat star put the team on his back, leading his team to three consecutive scoring drives to even the score.

And it was his 67-yard run that made it a one-possession game that really sparked the comeback.

Three drives, 178 yards, three touchdowns. And all that with just three minutes and 16 seconds of possession.

Entering this game, Murray found himself in the company of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins among the Heisman favorites. However, Tagovailoa (Texas A&M) and Haskins (TCU and Penn State) have come up big in their top matchups thus far.

Murray had been padding his stats against Florida Atlantic, UCLA, Iowa State, Army and Baylor, but he had yet to face a real test. He got one on Saturday, and his Heisman candidacy remains in tact after his fourth-quarter heroics.

Oklahoma still has games against TCU, Oklahoma State and West Virginia, so there will be opportunities for Murray to learn from this loss and re-establish himself among the Heisman favorites. Cming up small against a rival in the spotlight could prove costly, but don't sleep on Murray just because of one loss..

What's Next

Texas (5-1) will look to build on its momentum as it hosts Baylor on Oct. 13. Meanwhile, Oklahoma (5-1) will have a week to rest as it has a bye before hitting the road to take on TCU on Oct. 20.