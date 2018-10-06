Alexis Sanchez Bags Late Winner for Manchester United vs. Newcastle

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United and Rafael Benitez, Manager of Newcastle United walk off the pitch at half time of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 6, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United finally ended their winless run on Saturday by beating Newcastle United 3-2 in what might have been Jose Mourinho's final match in charge. Alexis Sanchez grabbed a late winner. 

Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto gave the visitors a shock two-goal lead early in the first half. Juan Mata and Anthony Martial tied things up after the break, and Sanchez made the difference in the final minutes.

United had failed to win any of their last four matches across all competitions, and David McDonnell at the Mirror reported on Friday that Mourinho will be sacked regardless of the outcome of Saturday's contest.

   

What's Next?

United will visit Chelsea after the international break. Newcastle play host to Brighton & Hove Albion.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

