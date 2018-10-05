Chris Sale, Red Sox Hang On to Beat Aaron Judge, Yankees 5-4 in Game 1

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 6, 2018

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 5: J.D. Martinez #28 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a three run home run during the first inning of game one of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on October 5, 2018 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox held on for dear life with a 5-4 win over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Friday at Fenway Park. 

Shaking off any concerns about his recent dip in velocity, Chris Sale shut down the dangerous Yankees lineup by scattering five singles and striking out eight over 5.1 innings. He was charged with two runs after reliever Ryan Brasier allowed both of his inherited runners to score.  

J.D. Martinez got Boston's offense going with a three-run homer in the first inning. Steve Pearce and Xander Bogaerts each added an RBI in the bottom of the third. The Red Sox chased Yankees starter J.A. Happ after he gave up five runs on four hits and one walk in two innings.  

                         

What's Next?

The Red Sox will look to take a commanding lead in the series by sending David Price (16-7, 3.58 ERA) to the mound against Masahiro Tanaka (12-6, 3.75 ERA) and the Yankees for Saturday's Game 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET. 

Related

    Updated MLB Playoff Schedule ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Updated MLB Playoff Schedule ➡️

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Brewers Blank Rockies to Take 2-0 NLDS Lead

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Brewers Blank Rockies to Take 2-0 NLDS Lead

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Astros' Bats Come Alive in Game 1 Win

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Astros' Bats Come Alive in Game 1 Win

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    A's Fan Partied with Guy Who Threw Beer on Him

    MLB logo
    MLB

    A's Fan Partied with Guy Who Threw Beer on Him

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk