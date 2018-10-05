Chris Sale, Red Sox Hang On to Beat Aaron Judge, Yankees 5-4 in Game 1

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox held on for dear life with a 5-4 win over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Friday at Fenway Park.

Shaking off any concerns about his recent dip in velocity, Chris Sale shut down the dangerous Yankees lineup by scattering five singles and striking out eight over 5.1 innings. He was charged with two runs after reliever Ryan Brasier allowed both of his inherited runners to score.

J.D. Martinez got Boston's offense going with a three-run homer in the first inning. Steve Pearce and Xander Bogaerts each added an RBI in the bottom of the third. The Red Sox chased Yankees starter J.A. Happ after he gave up five runs on four hits and one walk in two innings.

What's Next?

The Red Sox will look to take a commanding lead in the series by sending David Price (16-7, 3.58 ERA) to the mound against Masahiro Tanaka (12-6, 3.75 ERA) and the Yankees for Saturday's Game 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET.