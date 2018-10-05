Danny Ainge: Celtics' Kyrie Irving 'Can Be the Best Player in the World'

Lance King/Getty Images

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge believes there is no ceiling on Kyrie Irving's potential.

The five-time All-Star has verbally committed to the franchise long-term, and Ainge told The Athletic's Joe Vardon this week that Irving "can be the best player in the world." He added:

"I see a more mature Kyrie than even just last year. I think he feels more comfortable with everything in his life and the organization and where he is as a player. I think he's anxious to be a leader, not anxious to just lead the team in scoring or be the most efficient player on our team, but I think he really wants to hold the guys to a high standard."

Ainge spoke glowingly of the floor general before Irving made a surprise announcement at TD Garden on Thursday to all but confirm he will be back with the Celtics on a long-term deal next summer:

Irving can become an unrestricted free agent in July by declining his $21.3 million player option for the 2019-20 campaign. Assuming he takes that step, the Celtics will be able to offer him a five-year, $189 million max contract.

Not surprisingly, that kind of extended commitment would have the Celtics giddy given what they saw from Irving in 60 appearances last season before he underwent knee surgery.

Irving averaged 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game and shot a career-high 49.1 percent, including 40.8 percent from three.

Now fully healthy, Irving will slide back into Boston's starting lineup alongside Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward and Al Horford as he looks to propel the Celtics to their first Finals appearance since 2010.