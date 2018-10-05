JJ Redick Booed During 76ers' Game in China over Use of Racial Slur in Video

JJ Redick Booed During 76ers' Game in China over Use of Racial Slur in VideoOctober 5, 2018
Fans booed Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick every time he touched the ball during the Sixers' 120-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks in an exhibition game held in Shanghai, China, on Friday.
According to Tim MacMahon, the boos were a result of Redick seeming to use a racial slur in a video wishing fans a happy Chinese New Year in February.
After the video was released, Redick apologized on Twitter, saying he was "tongue-tied" and didn't mean to say the offensive term, per ESPN.com.
Redick took Friday's boos in stride, saying, "It was the most polite booing that I've ever received in my life. I mean, they booed and they cheered. It was like, 'We're mad at you, but we appreciate the way you shoot a basketball.'"
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
