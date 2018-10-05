JJ Redick Booed During 76ers' Game in China over Use of Racial Slur in Video

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Fans booed Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick every time he touched the ball during the Sixers' 120-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks in an exhibition game held in Shanghai, China, on Friday.

According to Tim MacMahon, the boos were a result of Redick seeming to use a racial slur in a video wishing fans a happy Chinese New Year in February.

After the video was released, Redick apologized on Twitter, saying he was "tongue-tied" and didn't mean to say the offensive term, per ESPN.com.

Redick took Friday's boos in stride, saying, "It was the most polite booing that I've ever received in my life. I mean, they booed and they cheered. It was like, 'We're mad at you, but we appreciate the way you shoot a basketball.'"

