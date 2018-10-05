LeBron James Wears Nike Colin Kaepernick Shirt to Lakers vs. Kings

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

LeBron James has always been one to stand up for what he believes in.

For Thursday night's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar showed his support for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick with a T-shirt:

"I wore a Kaepernick shirt tonight, one, because it's Nike and I'm a Nike guy," James said, according to TMZ Sports. "And then, two, I support Kap. I've always supported Kap and what he stands for and what he believes in."

He also made an Instagram post of his own featuring the shirt as well.

Kaepernick became a national talking point in 2016 when he began protesting racial inequality during the national anthem before NFL games. Many athletes followed his lead, but it became a divisive issue due to perceived disrespect of the anthem, with United States president Donald Trump the most notable opponent of the protests.

James has made it clear in the past that he supports Kaepernick for fighting for what's right. When Nike created a "Dream Crazy" commercial with Kaepernick providing the voiceover in September, the four-time NBA MVP took to social media to show his approval.

The 33-year-old NBA icon also voiced his stance, per the Hollywood Reporter's Booth Moore: "I stand with anyone who believes in change...and I stand with Nike every day, all day."