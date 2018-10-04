Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman, James White Fantasy Outlook After Week 5

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Neither Josh Gordon nor Julian Edelman had breakout games Thursday night, but the New England Patriots receivers did just enough to show why they'll be fantasy relevant for the remainder of the season.

Edelman returned from his four-game suspension with a seven-catch, 57-yard performance that already re-establishes him as Tom Brady's favorite underneath option.

Gordon is still finding a role within the offense as he was only targeted four times. But he brought in two of those passes for 50 yards, highlighted by a 34-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.

Of the two, Edelman is the one you want in fantasy—particularly in PPR formats. He showed no real signs of being slowed by the ACL tear that cost him the entire 2017 season. This is Brady's favorite target, and he's going to put up 10-12 points in PPR leagues weekly. The high end of his performances will come via touchdowns, but there aren't many lower-risk wideouts in PPR/half-PPR formats.

Gordon's not all the way there yet. It's clear he's still finding himself in the offense, and he's only hauled in four passes through two games in New England. He's a stash candidate for now. It's clear he's usurped Chris Hogan as the outside option; he and Edelman are the only two wideouts on this roster worth owning.

You're probably going to regret benching him in a week in the very near future when he goes off for 150 yards and two scores. Just be patient.

Edelman, though, is a full go-to deploy as you would have back in 2016.

On the running back side, White is now an every-week start in PPR formats. He finished with 10 receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots have essentially locked him in as the pass-catching back, with Sony Michel handling the rushing duties.

White will haul in at least five passes a week and has Edelman-like upside in PPR formats.